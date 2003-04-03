Candlekeep Forum
Welcome to Candlekeep    
New Posts Well Met, and Welcome to the Forums
Welcome to Candlekeep and to the Candlekeep Forums. If you are a new member to the forums then stop by and say hello to fellow scribes and loremasters of the Realms, you're sure to receive a warm greeting for your stay at the library. Please note that Post Counts do not increase in this area of the forum.
Please read the Code of Conduct for using these forums.
07:09:00
by: Ayrik Jump to Last Post		 Alaundo, The Sage, Wooly Rupert  
Old Posts The Candlekeep Inn
Ahh, welcome wary traveler, to the Candlekeep Inn. 'Ere, take a seat and let me bring thee a fine flagon of ale and a hearty meal! Let the roaring hearth warm ye as ye tell us all of thy travels....
Please note that Post Counts do not increase in this area of the forum.
13:56:29
by: robertjohn5814 Jump to Last Post		 Alaundo, The Sage, Wooly Rupert  
Forgotten Realms Journals    
New Posts General Forgotten Realms Chat
This is the main discussion area where anything Realms related can be found. If you wish to talk about anything on the Realms then this is the place!		 8667 210853 12 Aug 2022
08:53:15
by: TBeholder Jump to Last Post		 Alaundo, The Sage, Wooly Rupert  
New Posts Running the Realms
A DM's discussion area to share experiences of running Forgotten Realms campaigns and adventures and to seek advice and help from other Realms Dungeon Masters.		 4198 65194 12 Aug 2022
11:19:46
by: Gary Dallison Jump to Last Post		 Alaundo, The Sage, Wooly Rupert  
New Posts Adventuring
Fans can submit their adventuring experiences here and discuss their characters and stories with other players.		 647 12998 08 Aug 2022
02:18:32
by: Cosmar Jump to Last Post		 Alaundo, The Sage, Wooly Rupert  
New Posts DM's Guild
Topics and discussions around publications within the DM's Guild programme by Wizards of the Coast, as well as pitching ideas and suggestions by/for authors.		 191 2295 11 Aug 2022
03:03:16
by: The Masked Mage Jump to Last Post		 Alaundo, The Sage, Wooly Rupert  
Forgotten Realms Products    
Old Posts Forgotten Realms Book Club
Monthly book clubs are run within this area. Please join us and participate in discussions of the months Forgotten Realms novel releases. Here you will be able to talk in depth about the novel with fellow readers, and also be able to put your questions and comments to the books author.		 277 5869 12 Apr 2022
11:34:19
by: Charles Phipps Jump to Last Post		 Alaundo, The Sage, Wooly Rupert  
New Posts Forgotten Realms Novels
Discuss Forgotten Realms novels in this area. Post your reviews and any thing you wish to say about official novels of the Realms. Please warn of any spoilers at the start of your post.		 2305 59033 12 Aug 2022
13:33:35
by: Mankyle Jump to Last Post		 Alaundo, The Sage, Wooly Rupert  
New Posts Forgotten Realms RPG Products
Post your views\reviews and discussions of official Forgotten Realms Role-playing products published by TSR\WotC.		 677 17937 10 Aug 2022
16:23:37
by: Outlaw Pope Jump to Last Post		 Alaundo, The Sage, Wooly Rupert  
New Posts Forgotten Realms Software
Share your thoughts, hints, tips and reviews on Forgotten Realms licenced computer, mobile and games and other software.		 496 7386 12 Aug 2022
07:28:15
by: Ayrik Jump to Last Post		 Alaundo, The Sage, Wooly Rupert  
New Posts D&D Core Products
This section is for discussion of D&D core products which are not part of the Forgotten Realms brand.		 679 12830 12 Aug 2022
12:04:52
by: Diffan Jump to Last Post		 Alaundo, The Sage, Wooly Rupert  
Realmslore    
New Posts Chamber of Sages
Herein, the Sages of the Realms gather to answer thy questions.
Read the many writings of lore and information on Forgotten Realms novels and products, and the campaign setting in general, by the people who wrote them - the highly respected novelists and game designers.		 55 40909 12 Aug 2022
00:27:37
by: Italian Archmage Karsus Jump to Last Post		 Alaundo, The Sage, Wooly Rupert  
Old Posts Sages of Realmslore
This area is to enable fans of the Forgotten Realms to discuss the detailed history and lore of the the Realms. Only "canon" (official) lore taken from FR sources and products should be discussed in this area to avoid any confusion.		 2200 37636 28 Jul 2022
12:19:25
by: Athreeren Jump to Last Post		 Alaundo, The Sage, Wooly Rupert  
Old Posts Realms Events
A general area featuring information gathered about current or recent events in the Forgotten Realms.		 149 5048 30 Jan 2022
23:39:31
by: EricMinde Jump to Last Post		 Alaundo, The Sage, Wooly Rupert  
Old Posts RPG News & Releases
Discuss new or upcoming releases of Forgotten Realms material, including snippets of information hinted upon, official web site updates and product Web Enhancements.		 617 18772 01 Aug 2022
23:56:56
by: Wooly Rupert Jump to Last Post		 Alaundo, The Sage, Wooly Rupert  
The Candlekeep Web Site    
Old Posts Site Content
Use this forum to send your questions and enquiries on the Candlekeep website to us. This board is frequently monitored by the Webmaster to answer your questions on the site content and updates.		 463 6945 28 Jul 2022
10:19:44
by: PattPlays Jump to Last Post		 Alaundo  
Tomes of Lore    
Visit The Candlekeep Compendium The Candlekeep Compendium
The Candlekeep Compendium is a project undertaken by a selected number of scribes of Candlekeep.

Each volume contains a collection of Realmslore articles penned by the scribes, on a variety of Realms-related subjects. Many months of hard work have gone into the articles contained within each issue. Some articles are unique to each volume, whilst others are an installment of regular columns to appear over many issues.
    
Visit The Forgotten Realms FAQ The Forgotten Realms FAQ
Click this link to be taken to the Official Forgotten Realms FAQ. Candlekeep is the official host of the REALMS-L Mailing List FAQ which is maintained by Tom Cullen.
Many Q&A on the Realms campaign setting and on use of the REALMS-L is contained within.		    

